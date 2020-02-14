Justin Bieber releases long-awaited fifth album Changes

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

The Biebs is back.

The Canadian singer dropped his first album in five years on Thursday night. Titled Changes, the 17-track collection boasts features from Quavo, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, and Kehlani.

The R&B-heavy project has Bieber meditating on — you guessed it — changes he’s gone through lately, with the artist devoting the majority of the tracks to croon about his new wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber previously released three singles off the album, with the first, “Yummy,” debuting on Jan. 3. A sizzling ode to his wife, the song was accompanied by the singer’s promotional campaign to get it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He then released “Get Me,” his collaboration with Kehlani, on Jan. 28. “Intentions,” featuring rapper Quavo, came out on Feb. 7.

Bieber is going full throttle with his return to the spotlight. On Jan. 28, he debuted his YouTube Premium docuseries Seasons, which delved into his work and personal life, as well as his mental health struggles and addiction.

He served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 8 and will appear on The Tonight Show on Thursday and Friday. There will also be a full week of Bieber on The Late Late Show, including a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with the singer on Feb. 18 and a round of the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” game on Feb. 20.

Next, Bieber will set out for his Changes tour, which will run from May 14 to Sept. 26 and feature Kehlani and Jaden Smith. Tickets will go on sale beginning Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time.

Listen to the album below:

