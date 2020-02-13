Listen to Billie Eilish's moody James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die'

“Live and Let Die.” “For Your Eyes Only.” “Goldfinger.” Yes, they are all the names of James Bond movies. But they are also the titles of great James Bond theme songs by, respectively, Paul McCartney and Wings, Sheena Easton, and Shirley Bassey. Two Bond tunes have even won Academy Awards: Adele’s “Skyfall” and “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith.

Will Billie Eilish‘s theme song for the new 007 adventure No Time to Die be as well-received? We will soon find out, as the pop star has just released the track.

No Time to Die finds Daniel Craig‘s Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Rami Malek plays the big bad Safin while Léa Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

“He decided to go off with her and try to have a normal life,” producer Barbara Broccoli said of Bond and Swann in EW’s recent No Time to Die cover story. “Which, of course, we completely blow a hole through at the beginning of this one. He starts off on a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that he’s been betrayed by her.” Added Seydoux: “S— happens! Everything falls apart.”

Listen to Eilish’s Bond theme song above.

