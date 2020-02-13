Janet Jackson gives 'Runaway' a classroom instruments cover with Jimmy Fallon

Ms. Janet Jackson had one more surprise left from her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. While her main goal was to announce plans for her next album and world tour, the singer also recorded a cover of her 1995 song “Runaway” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots as back-up on classroom instruments.

“Runaway” was recorded and released for Jackson’s first greatest hits album, Design of a Decade: 1986–1996. Somehow kazoos and toy saxophones bring a different vibe to it. Who knew?

This marks Fallon’s first Classroom Instruments jam session of the new year. 2019 saw various musical renditions from Ringo Starr, The Jonas Brothers, and the cast of Cats.

Jackson will release Black Diamond, her 11th studio album, later this year. She’ll then take the music on the road with her for the Black Diamond world tour.

“Black Diamond, it’s the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds, to cut,” she told Fallon this week. “And I heard that immediately, that it’s hard to destroy. And in my recent years I’ve come to realize that I’m incredibly strong and I see myself as this rock, rough around the edges. [I] just wanna share some of my strengths and stories.”

Related content: