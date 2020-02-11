Since the release of her confessional debut album Clean in 2018, Sophie Allison has gone from bedroom indie-pop artist to full-fledged rock star. Under her project name Soccer Mommy, she’s toured nonstop, played bigger shows, and achieved enough financial independence to move out of her parents’ home and into one with her sister. At the moment, things are good.
But Allison, known for spinning complex emotions into digestible lyrics, imbues her forthcoming album Color Theory, due Feb. 28, with both distress and joyful sounds that mask contemplative thoughts. The project is broken into three colors. It kicks off with blue, which is representative of melancholy. That leads into yellow, for mental and physical illness, before wrapping up with gray, signifying the fear of loss. While divided by sections, the themes often overlap and intertwine.
Unlike Clean, Color Theory sees Allison painting her own portrait as she battles emotional trauma. “There’s this kind of self-reflection, like looking at myself and seeing a weird degraded version,” Allison, 22, says of the project. “There’s some themes of self-harm, and having a desire to hurt myself to unleash some kind of feeling or emotion.” As she wistfully looks back at her childhood in the music, Allison self-analyzes through the turmoil. “I think [the song ‘Bloodstream’] is a really good way to open up the record, considering that a lot of [the album] is about things that have kind of taken my happiness and decayed me over the years.”
Comments