Janet Jackson announces new Black Diamond album and world tour

It’s been more than four years since Janet Jackson released Unbreakable, her 11th studio album, but now the queen of “Rhythm Nation” and newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-r is ready to show you what’s next.

“I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ‘Black Diamond,'” Jackson announced via social media on Monday.

Image zoom Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Black Diamond tour, featuring new music from her 12th album, as well as a special performance of “Rhythm Nation,” will kick off in Miami, Fla. on June 24 and travel all across North America, including a stop in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut,” the singer explained. “I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you.”

Jackson is coming off Metamorphosis, her Las Vegas residency that began last May at MGM resort’s Park Theater. This followed her formal induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, and Def Leppard.

Tickets for the Black Diamond tour go on sale for the general public beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. local time with earlier pre-sale options made available to subscribers of her mailing list.

Related content: