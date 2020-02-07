You get a car! Watch Justin Bieber go full Oprah in 'Intentions' music video with Quavo

You get a car! You get a backpack! Everybody gets somethinggggg.

Justin Bieber took a page from Oprah’s book in his new music video “Intentions,” featuring Quavo.

The video shows the singer and rapper meeting three women from Los Angeles’ Alexandria House, an organization that helps people move into permanent housing.

There’s Bahri, who has to take the bus 2-3 hours just to get to school; Marcy, who was raised in the foster care system; and Angela, who’s experienced homelessness and has musical dreams.

Bieber and Quavo then visit the women’s homes to learn more about their stories, as well as surprise them with gifts. For Bahri, that means a new car, plus backpacks for Marcy and her loved ones, and studio time for Angela.

The catchy pop tune features lyrics like “Picture perfect you don’t need no filter / Gorgeous make them drop dead you a killer / Shower you with all my attention / Yeah these are my only intentions.”

Alexandria House also put out a statement ahead of the music video’s release, announcing the creation of the Intentions Fund to aid in the fight against homelessness and “help women and children move from crisis to stability.”

The singer previously worked with Quavo, one-third of rap group Migos, for DJ Khaled’s track “I’m the One,” which also featured Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Bieber is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Changes, on Feb. 14. The 17-track project will boast features from the likes of Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, and more. He dropped the album’s first single, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3, and the second, “Get Me” featuring Kehlani, on Jan. 28.

Related content: