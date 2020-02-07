Power suits and high ponytails: Taylor Swift's lyric video for 'The Man' is here

Lover type Music Genre Pop

Taylor Swift‘s lyric video for “The Man” has strutted its way (in heel, no less!) onto our screens.

On Friday, Swift dropped some animated footage to accompany the gender-double-standard anthem “The Man” from her 2019 album, Lover. The video sees a woman in power suit, high ponytail, and heels walking in a crowd of unseeing and clone-like men, then running off to climb a ladder at speed before realizing that even at the top, there are never-ending staircases. Ultimately, the female character falls from a building and is caught in the palm of a giant woman who places her back on the ground, but among other women this time.

“The Man” video comes on the tail of Swift’s documentary released on Netflix last week. Miss Americana, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, details her music-making progress as well as sharing insight into her tumultuous past few years, her feud with Kanye West, and her eating disorder that was caused in part by scrutinizing attention from the media.

