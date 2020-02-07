Nicki Minaj could be one step closer to releasing her long-awaited fifth album, as she premiered her new single “Yikes” at midnight Friday.

Hours before, the rapper promoted what looked like the cover art for the single, showing her in a car with husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. She captioned the photo “#YikesTonight.”

While she was in the studio Tuesday, Minaj played a snippet of the track for her fans on Instagram. However, some people criticized the line “All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up,” especially since the clip was released on what would’ve been the civil rights icon’s 107th birthday.

“Yikes” is Minaj’s first single of 2020, and it follows the release of her song “Tusa” with Karol G in November and “Megatron” in late June. She was also featured on Meghan Trainor’s track “Nice to Meet Ya,” which dropped last week.

The rapper’s fans, nicknamed the Barbz, have been clamoring for Minaj to put out a new album. Her fourth studio album, Queen, arrived in August 2018.

During a recent Q&A at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., Minaj gave a few hints about what people can expect from a future album.

“I feel like albums should be a surprise, sonically, with what people can expect,” she said. “But they can expect to feel like, ‘Okay, Nicki’s in a good place.’ That’s what I’ll say about that.”

The release of “Yikes” comes after Minaj’s Twitter spat with ex Meek Mill on Wednesday. The two lobbed accusations at each other, with Minaj alleging that Meek beat women and Meek calling out Minaj for defending her brother, who was recently convicted of raping a minor and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

It seems like no coincidence that both Minaj and Meek have new songs out: the former with “Yikes” and Meek with “Believe in Me,” featuring Justin Timberlake.

