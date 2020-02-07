Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake release new track 'Believe'

Meek Mill dropped his new single “Believe,” featuring Justin Timberlake, along with the music video at the stroke of midnight Friday.

The rapper previously teased snippets of the track on Instagram. The first clip featured the lyric “Watch over me” and a woman reading Luke 21:25 from the Bible.

A second clip previewed the song’s haunting instrumentals, showing Meek and Timberlake as well as glimpses of the music video. “This song for motivational purposes only!” the rapper captioned his post.

The new song arrives on the heels of Meek’s Twitter dust-up with his ex Nicki Minaj on Wednesday. The two lobbed accusations at each other, with Minaj alleging that Meek beat women and Meek calling out Minaj for defending her brother, who was recently convicted of raping a minor and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Coincidentally — or perhaps not — Minaj also released a new song Friday at midnight, “Yikes.”

In August, Meek pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge to resolve a longstanding case, and a judge decided the Philadelphia rapper won’t have to spend any additional time in prison. His battle against corruption in the criminal justice system was chronicled in the Amazon documentary series Free Meek.

