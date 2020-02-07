J Balvin on making Super Bowl magic with Jennifer Lopez and collaborating with Ivy Queen

J Balvin is coming off a major high after surprising audiences by appearing alongside Jennifer Lopez during her Super Bowl LIV halftime performance. And with his Colores album set for a March release, his very own Air Jordan collaboration, and getting the Global Icon Award at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 20, Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin is sitting on top of the world.

Balvin spoke to EW from Miami this week, where he’s enjoying a little break before jumping right back into his hectic schedule. “I knew I’d be joining Jennifer Lopez on stage at least four months ago,” he tells EW, about the electric halftime set. “We were always ready to go and give it our all. We knew we wanted it to be impactful so that our message was clear and would make a difference. The show was so beautiful and incredibly special. I could feel how the performance raised everyone’s emotions. [It was] full of good vibes. It was an honor to be able to represent our Latino culture on such a big stage. I’m very proud of how it all played out.”

Balvin has a history of performing alongside female artists, from Spain’s Rosalía on “Con Altura” to Brazil’s Anitta on “Machika” and “Downtown.” “I love them all!” he says of the collaborations. “It’s so important for me to support them how I can. I really want to see them all continue to grow and gain all the success they deserve.”

There have also been rumors about a potential duet between him and legendary Queen of Reggaeton Ivy Queen that has yet to take place. But Balvin hasn’t forgotten about it. “Have no doubt that that collaboration is coming,” he reveals. “I’m working on getting my album out right now and then I’ll be getting back to working on some collaborations that I want to do. Stay tuned.”

Speaking of, audiences still can’t get enough of Balvin and Bad Bunny as a duo. The pair released their secret joint album Oasis last June, which featured an electric mix of songs, including a Spanish Rock-flavored track featuring Marciano Cantero of Los Enanitos Verdes.

“He’s someone that I admire greatly and I love him very much,” Balvin says about working with Bunny, who also appeared during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. “Can fans expect more from us? Absolutely, yes.”

As Balvin works on building a fashion empire, being more vulnerable in a new podcast called Made In Medellin on Spotify, and seeing what the future brings, he admits that acting could be the perfect next step for him.

“I think everything unfolds as it should,” he says about a possible move to Hollywood. “Taking on acting requires a lot of discipline. I’m definitely not opposed to it. If the right role comes along, that’s what matters the most to me.”

