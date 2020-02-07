Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen's sassy new breakup bop 'Let's Be Friends'

Don’t go breaking Carly Rae Jepsen‘s heart, because you’ll never hear from her again.

On Friday, the Canadian singer dropped sassy new song, “Let’s Be Friends” — her first solo single since releasing her album Dedicated last year. “Let’s be friends/Then never speak again,” she sings over a infectious pop beat. “It’s cool, we can just pretend we’re friends and never speak again/See you soon, hope we can remain good friends.”

Jepsen released Dedicated, her highly-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s E•MO•TION in May 2019. “I had a mission statement for the album that I wanted to make it understated disco,” Jespen told EW regarding the record last year. “Which didn’t totally end up happening — it’s got elements of the ’70s but also ’80s and ’90s — but it is sort of music to kind of clean your house to, so that’s what I titled it at first.” It was a busy year for the singer, who also teamed up with Gryffin on “OMG” and Y2K, bbno$, and Enrique Iglesias on “Lalala (Remix).”

Listen to the bop above.

