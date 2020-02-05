Justin Bieber's Changes will have tasty features from Post Malone, Travis Scott, more

Changes type Music Genre Pop

It’s getting real: Justin Bieber has finally revealed the full tracklist for his first album in five years, Changes. The lineup has a hot list of features, including Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, and Kehlani.

The announcement comes three days after Bieber released a remix of the album’s single “Yummy” with Summer Walker. Both the tasty original, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the remix are included on the 17-track album.

The album’s features start out with Migos’ Quavo on the fourth track, “Intentions.” Post Malone and rising hip-hop artist Clever jump on the seventh track, “Forever,” and Lil Dicky, who recruited Bieber last year for his “Earth” music video, is on the next song, “Running Over.” The second half of the album has back-to-back powerhouse features, with Travis Scott on “Second Emotion” and the already-released “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.

Bieber teased fans Tuesday with an Instagram filter that briefly showed the titles in his tracklist. Fans quickly nailed down the entire list, but who would be on the songs besides Bieber remained a mystery.

Bieber also recently debuted the YouTube Premium docuseries Seasons, about his work and personal life, including candid discussions of his mental health struggles and addictions.

“The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here [in Stratford, Ontario] — got super-stoned,” he says in the series, which will have new episodes starting Feb. 10. “And then I realized I liked weed a lot. That’s when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while. And then started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop. I don’t think it’s bad. It’s just that for me, it can be a dependency.”

Changes is set to drop on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. See the full tracklist below.

All Around Me Habitual Come Around Me Intentions (ft. Quavo) Yummy Available Forever (ft. Post Malone & Clever) Running Over (ft. Lil Dicky) Take It Out On Me Second Emotion (ft. Travis Scott) Get Me (ft. Kehlani) ETA Changes Confirmation That’s What Love Is At Least For Now Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)

