Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme, 11, joins her on stage during Super Bowl halftime show

Well, Jennifer Lopez officially topped everyone else’s mother-daughter dances.

The superstar brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, during her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira on Sunday. Emme, whose father is famed singer Marc Anthony, busted out her vocal chops as well. She joined her mom singing “Lets Get Loud” while Shakira rocked out playing the drums. They also infused the performance with a little of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

This isn’t the first time Lopez has showed off her daughter’s talent. Last year, she shared videos of Emme nailing her song “Limitless,” as well as Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” Earlier in 2019, Lopez also shared her daughter singing “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, while celebrating Emme’s birthday with twin brother Max.

The family moment got a big reaction on Twitter, with celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and American Horror Story star Leslie Grossman sharing their reactions.

“JLO singing on stage with her daughter just made me start crying? SPECIAL MOM AND DAUGHTER MOMENTS AND MEMORIES” Grossman wrote.

Another Twitter user celebrated the mother-daughter performance, saying it was among one of the best segments of the halftime show, along with the numerous Latin acts that appeared as guest stars, like J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

“bitch bad bunny jlo shakira jbalvin AND jlos daughter at this half time show. bitch the FLAVORRRR. THE SEASSONINGGGG. EL SAZOONNNNNNN” one fan tweeted.

Anthony also praised his daughter, tweeting “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [love] and I am forever yours.”

During the halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV, the two stars brought back many of their classic songs, like Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block” and “Waiting for Tonight” and Shakira’s “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

