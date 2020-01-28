Justin Bieber announces fifth studio album Changes, new single 'Get Me'

With his new album, Justin Bieber is going through some changes.

The Biebs, 25, revealed on Tuesday that his fifth studio album will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 and it will be called Changes. Not only that, but the singer dropped his latest single, “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.

“Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with them. Do you get me?” Bieber sings on the track. “Judging by the way you open up, you get me/ Oh, out of this world, hands on baby now you send me/ Looking at the way we’re blending in, you get me.”

The song likely refers to Hailey Bieber, who featured with her husband in the YouTube Original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premiered this week. “There’s a lot of pressure that I think people don’t see,” she says in the trailer for Seasons.

Bieber surprisingly canceled the final leg of his Purpose world tour in 2017, leading to questions about his health and stability. That part of his life is addressed in Seasons, which makes clear he’s ready to work on new music. The Changes tour, which will feature Kehlani and Jaden Smith, will run from May 14-Sep. 26, from Seattle to East Rutherford, N.J.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time, though fans will have various opportunities to purchase pre-sale tickets. Prior to that, Bieber will make a return to the Saturday Night Live stage as musical guest on RuPaul’s Feb. 8 hosting turn.

See the dates for the Changes tour below.

May 14: Seattle, WA; CenturyLink Field

May 17: Portland, OR; Moda Center

May 19: Sacramento, CA; Golden 1 Center

May 22: Santa Clara, CA; Levi’s Stadium

May 26: San Diego, CA; Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29: Pasadena, CA; Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2: Las Vegas, NV; T-Mobile Arena

June 5: Glendale, AZ; State Farm Stadium

June 9: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13: Denver, CO; Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

June 16: Lincoln, NE; Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19: Chicago, IL; Soldier Field

June 21: Minneapolis, MN; Target Center

June 24: Milwaukee, WI; American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

June 27: Arlington, TX; AT&T Stadium

June 30: New Orleans, LA; Smoothie King Center

July 2: Houston, TX; NRG Stadium

July 6: Kansas City, MO; Sprint Center

July 8: Tulsa, OK; BOK Center (Smith will not perform on this date)

July 11: Nashville, TN; Nissan Stadium

July 13: St. Louis, MO; Enterprise Center

July 15: Little Rock, AR; Simmons Bank Arena

July 18: Atlanta, GA; Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 21: Miami, FL; AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25: Tampa, FL; Raymond James Stadium

July 27: Columbia, SC; Colonial Life Arena

July 29: Greensboro, NC; Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1: Philadelphia, PA; Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4: Pittsburgh, PA; PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6: University Park, PA; Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8: Columbus, OH; Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12: Louisville, KY; KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14: Cleveland, OH; FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 16: Grand Rapids, MI; Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18: Lexington, KY; Rupp Arena

Aug. 21: Landover, MD; FedExField

Aug. 24: Buffalo, NY; KeyBank Center

Aug. 26: Albany, NY; Times Union Center

Aug. 29: Detroit, MI; Ford Field

Sept. 1: Ottawa, ON; Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3: Québec City, QC; Videotron Centre

Sept. 10: Toronto, ON; Rogers Centre

Sept. 14: Montreal, QC; Bell Centre

Sept. 17: Foxboro, MA; Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26: E. Rutherford, NJ; MetLife Stadium

