Justin Bieber announces fifth studio album Changes, new single 'Get Me'

With his new album, Justin Bieber is going through some changes.
The Biebs, 25, revealed on Tuesday that his fifth studio album will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 and it will be called Changes. Not only that, but the singer dropped his latest single, “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.
“Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with them. Do you get me?” Bieber sings on the track. “Judging by the way you open up, you get me/ Oh, out of this world, hands on baby now you send me/ Looking at the way we’re blending in, you get me.”
The song likely refers to Hailey Bieber, who featured with her husband in the YouTube Original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premiered this week. “There’s a lot of pressure that I think people don’t see,” she says in the trailer for Seasons.
Bieber surprisingly canceled the final leg of his Purpose world tour in 2017, leading to questions about his health and stability. That part of his life is addressed in Seasons, which makes clear he’s ready to work on new music. The Changes tour, which will feature Kehlani and Jaden Smith, will run from May 14-Sep. 26, from Seattle to East Rutherford, N.J.
Tickets will go on sale beginning Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time, though fans will have various opportunities to purchase pre-sale tickets. Prior to that, Bieber will make a return to the Saturday Night Live stage as musical guest on RuPaul’s Feb. 8 hosting turn.
See the dates for the Changes tour below.
May 14: Seattle, WA; CenturyLink Field
May 17: Portland, OR; Moda Center
May 19: Sacramento, CA; Golden 1 Center
May 22: Santa Clara, CA; Levi’s Stadium
May 26: San Diego, CA; Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29: Pasadena, CA; Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2: Las Vegas, NV; T-Mobile Arena
June 5: Glendale, AZ; State Farm Stadium
June 9: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13: Denver, CO; Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
June 16: Lincoln, NE; Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19: Chicago, IL; Soldier Field
June 21: Minneapolis, MN; Target Center
June 24: Milwaukee, WI; American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
June 27: Arlington, TX; AT&T Stadium
June 30: New Orleans, LA; Smoothie King Center
July 2: Houston, TX; NRG Stadium
July 6: Kansas City, MO; Sprint Center
July 8: Tulsa, OK; BOK Center (Smith will not perform on this date)
July 11: Nashville, TN; Nissan Stadium
July 13: St. Louis, MO; Enterprise Center
July 15: Little Rock, AR; Simmons Bank Arena
July 18: Atlanta, GA; Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 21: Miami, FL; AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25: Tampa, FL; Raymond James Stadium
July 27: Columbia, SC; Colonial Life Arena
July 29: Greensboro, NC; Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1: Philadelphia, PA; Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4: Pittsburgh, PA; PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6: University Park, PA; Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8: Columbus, OH; Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12: Louisville, KY; KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14: Cleveland, OH; FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 16: Grand Rapids, MI; Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18: Lexington, KY; Rupp Arena
Aug. 21: Landover, MD; FedExField
Aug. 24: Buffalo, NY; KeyBank Center
Aug. 26: Albany, NY; Times Union Center
Aug. 29: Detroit, MI; Ford Field
Sept. 1: Ottawa, ON; Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3: Québec City, QC; Videotron Centre
Sept. 10: Toronto, ON; Rogers Centre
Sept. 14: Montreal, QC; Bell Centre
Sept. 17: Foxboro, MA; Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26: E. Rutherford, NJ; MetLife Stadium
