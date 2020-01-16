Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato makes her return to music’s spotlight even more bold. Announced on Thursday, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV this Feb. 2.

This will be Lovato’s second live performance since she was hospitalized in 2018 for a near-fatal overdose. She was previously revealed as a performer for the Grammy Awards, which will take place later this month on Jan. 26.

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lovato joins a long line of divas who took the mic for the game’s musical kickoff, including Lady Gaga (2016), Christina Aguilera (2011), Beyoncé (2004), Mariah Carey (2001), Cher (1999), and the one who raised the bar for national anthem performances, Whitney Houston (1991). Gladys Knight sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at last year’s Super Bowl.

Watch Demi perform the National Anthem at #SBLIV on February 2nd! 🏈 @NFL pic.twitter.com/Mr5aLH9H8k — Team Demi (@ddlovato) January 16, 2020

At the Teen Vogue Summit in November, marking her first interview since the overdose, Lovato said, “What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

She’s also working on a new album but mentioned that she’s “cautious this time around of jumping back into things.” Lovato added, “I’ve really decided to take my time with things, so when the time is right to release new music, I will put it out there.”

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show together.

Related content: