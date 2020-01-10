Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up for first single off Birds of Prey soundtrack

The first single from the soundtrack to Birds of Prey, Warner Bros’. female-led superhero team-up film, features a major team-up of its own.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Normani, both of whom rep Houston, Texas, have finally answered fans’ pleas to collaborate with the song “Diamonds.”

The MC and the former Fifth Harmony member assert that they prefer diamonds to dudes as clips of Margot Robbie galavanting as DC Comics antihero Harley Quinn are interspersed throughout the song’s music video, which you can watch above.

“Diamonds” was written by Megan and Normani along with pop hitmakers Tayla Parx and Louis Bell (who also co-wrote fellow Fifth Harmony alum Camila Cabello’s No. 1 hit “Havana”).

The song interpolates “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” performed by Marilyn Monroe in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. In both the “Diamonds” video and the trailers for Birds of Prey, Harley is shown paying homage to Monroe’s iconic musical number with a performance of her own.

Birds of Prey and its soundtrack will both be released Feb. 7.

