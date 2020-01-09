Prince to get all-star tribute concert with John Legend, Alicia Keys, and more

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Two days after the Grammys, the Recording Academy will put on a massive tribute concert to the Purple One, the Crown Prince of Pop, His Royal Badness, the Artist Formerly Known as… Prince.

Announced Thursday, a number of artists have been confirmed to perform during this Grammys musical special at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28 starting at 7:30 p.m. PT. Those names include John Legend, Alicia Keys, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Juanes, Usher, H.E.R., St. Vincent, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, and Susanna Hoffs.

Titled Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, the event will also feature what’s described as “a historic joint performance by several of Prince’s most celebrated musical friends and collaborators,” featuring Prince’s band The Revolution, Grammy nominee Sheila E., and Morris Day and the Time, the funk band formed by Prince.

“LET’S GO CRAZY!!!,” the Foo Fighters tweeted.

“News that fills me with emotion, humility, and pride,” Juanes wrote in a separate tweet. “And to think that, 20 years ago, I already dreamed about this.”

LET'S GO CRAZY!!! 💜 Taping Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/ioIqTQAJR4 pic.twitter.com/SK5d1vMsuV — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 9, 2020

Noticias que me llenan de emoción, humildad y orgullo. Y pensar que hace 20 años ya soñaba con esto. Gracias @RecordingAcad por permitirme ser parte de este tributo a la leyenda #Prince #TheGrammySalute ⫸ https://t.co/JmCgyjuC0J pic.twitter.com/MLuEfl9dD1 — JUANES (@juanes) January 9, 2020

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” Deborah Dugan, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-Grammys special.”

Shiela E. will serve as co-musical director of Let’s Get Crazy with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The official Grammys ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

