Dolly Parton says she'll be leaving behind a ton of music after her death

Dolly Parton admits she wants to leave behind enough music to ensure her legacy can “go on forever.”

The legendary singer opened up about her faith and how she’s preparing for the inevitable event of her death on the most recent episode of NPR’s podcast “Dolly Parton’s America.” She has plans in place to leave behind music that’ll be available for producers to get creative with.

“For me, as far as what I hope my music will be left behind, I hope that it will always live,” she says. “I would like to think that I’ve left some good pieces of music. And I think as long as time lasts, people will be doing music all kinds of different ways.”

She adds, “I am a lucky person because I’ve got hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs and a big part of them haven’t even been recorded. There’s enough stuff to go on forever with my music: to do compilation albums, to do, actually, new and original stuff, and I am purposely trying to put songs down for that very purpose. To have a click track and my vocals, to where any arrangement can be done. So I think ahead.”

Parton explains that the way she’s preparing her music for the future, any creative taking on the project will have the freedom to use her vocals and/or arrangements however they please.

“Any producer anywhere in the world, hot producer—when I’m gone—they can take my songs, just the click track of my vocal and build a complete arrangement around that—any style, anything,” she explained. “As you know, if you have a good click track and a vocal, anything can be done with that. So that will go on forever. I’m one of those people that believe in being prepared. I don’t want to ever leave my stuff in the same shape like Prince or Aretha [Franklin], or anybody that don’t plan ahead with that.”

