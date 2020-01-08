Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles to be released next week

For Mac Miller fans, Jan. 17 will be the “Best Day Ever.”

On Wednesday, the family of Mac Miller (born Malcolm McCormick) announced on the late rapper’s official Instagram page that his posthumous album Circles will be released next Friday.

The post revealed that when Miller died in September 2018 he had been recording a companion album to his most recent release Swimming (for which he was posthumously nominated at the Grammys for Best Rap Album). Miller had been working with producer Jon Brion, who has since “dedicated himself” to finish Circles “based on his time and conversations with Malcolm.”

Image zoom Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer,” wrote Miller’s family. “We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it…Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.”

Miller died Sept. 7, 2018 from an accidental overdose at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 26. The coroner’s report found that Miller died from “mixed drug toxicity,” including ethanol, fentanyl, and cocaine. A year later, a California man was arrested on federal charges that allege he “sold counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs containing fentanyl” to Miller two days before the musician died.

The month after Miller’s death, artists like Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, SZA, and John Mayer celebrated his life with a tribute concert in Los Angeles. “He wasn’t weird about giving other people shine and saying, ‘You dope,’” shared Anderson .Paak before performing their hit song “Dang!”. “He was one of the dopest out and he wasn’t afraid to be like, ‘Yo, you’re dope too, come with me.’ That’s a very special person to me.” Added SZA, “We all love Malcolm so much. I’m thanking Malcolm for supporting me and f—ing being the best friend that anyone could ever ask for…. Without Mac, there would be no me, like half of us that are here. He gave us all our first shot at anything.”

Related content: