That concern would prove horribly justified. Around 2:30 p.m. on March 3, 1983, Ivers’ friend Anne Ramis (Harold’s then-wife) became worried that Ivers had not returned her calls and asked his neighbor to check on him. It was the neighbor who found Ivers’ body: fully clothed, on bloodstained sheets. Nearby was a massive wooden hammer that one of the building’s other residents had left in a communal kitchen for their protection. “He’s lying in bed, and there was one of those circus hammers, and there was blood on it,” says Hank Petroski, one of two detectives on the case. “His head was smashed in.” It would later be reported that the lock to the front door of the loft had been jimmied open, but Fisher recalls that “the door wasn’t locked, which was really stupid.” Either way, it wouldn’t have been hard for an intruder to gain entry. “It was so easy, it was very unsecure,” says the now-retired Petroski. “One of those locks, you just rattle it a few times and the door opens.”