2021 Latin Grammy nominations: Bad Bunny, Maluma, and more

The 2021 Latin Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning with Colombian artist Camilo leading the pack with 10 nods.

He is followed by Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper C. Tangana with five, and reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny with four. All four musicians are nominated for Album of the Year.

Globally recognizable names like J Balvin and Maluma are also up for multiple nominations, while newcomers like Omar Apollo and Rauw Alejandro are recognized in major categories like Record of the Year.

You can check out a selection of nominees in the major categories in the post below. For the complete list of nominees in the 53 categories, check out LatinGRAMMY.com. The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Album Of The Year

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis Manos — Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius — Nana Caymmi

Privé — Juan Luis Guerra

Origen — Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

Song Of The Year

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"A Veces" — Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"Dios Así Lo Quiso" — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

"Hawái" — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Mi Guitarra" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

"Patria y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor" — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

"Todo De Ti" — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

"Vida De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez