Ariana Grande drops live concert album k bye for now

Just when you thought Ariana Grande’s 2010s couldn’t get any sweeter, she’s given us something else to say thank u for.

The singer marked the end of her Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off in March in support of both 2018’s sweetener and this February’s thank u, next, by dropping a live album of her set from the tour Sunday night. k bye for now (swt live) consists of 32 live tracks and includes appearances from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Childish Gambino.

Grande has been teasing the release of her first live album since October, when she tweeted a photo of vocal files for “god is a woman” on her laptop with the caption, “just in case u want a live album one day.” She updated fans on the progress of the project in early December, promising that she was “vocal producing everything myself.”

so …. i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby 💻 about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight … just in case u want a live album one day 🎙🌪 ☁️ pic.twitter.com/F3qcEBVBLE — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 17, 2019

love u hello ! been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes & am so excited. vocal producing everything myself, johnny’s been producing all the band parts ! deadline is soon so jus saying hello and love u and miss u. see u tonight, jacksonville ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2019

In the days leading up to the release, her teases became more frequent, and finally, on Sunday evening, she tweeted that the album would arrive after that night’s performance — the tour’s 101st and final show, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

‘k bye for now’ tonight 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier

love u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

The album contains live renditions of older Grande hits like “Break Free,” “Dangerous Woman,” and “Side to Side” along with the sweetener and thank u, next title tracks and album cuts like ”breathin,” “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” and “7 rings,” the latter of which currently has two Grammy nominations, for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The singer also earned nods for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for thank u, next, as well as for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with Social House for the collaboration “Boyfriend.”

K bye for now (swt live) is available now. Listen to the live album on Spotify.

