Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hits No. 1 on Billboard — for first time ever

Christmas just came early for Mariah Carey.

Twenty-five years after the debut of her holiday staple All I Want for Christmas Is You, the song has finally claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; it previously reached a peak position of No. 3 in 2018.

This latest No. 1 achievement is Carey’s 19th overall, giving her more No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 than any other solo artist (she trails The Beatles, who have 20).

Following Billboard’s announcement on Monday, the multi-award-winning superstar celebrated the news with her fans on social media.

“We did it,” she said excitedly on Twitter. For extra effect, she added the crying face, heart, lamb, Christmas tree, and her signature butterfly emojis.

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

The song was the biggest hit to come from her holiday album Merry Christmas, released on Oct. 28, 1994. In celebration of its 25-year anniversary, Carey dropped a Deluxe Anniversary edition last month.

