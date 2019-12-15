Guitarist John Frusciante returning to the Red Hot Chili Peppers after 10 years

Image zoom Prince Williams/FilmMagic

The gang is getting back together again.

Famed guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the band announced via Instagram on Sunday. He will replace Josh Klinghoffer, who took over Frusciante’s role as the band’s lead guitarist 10 years ago.

“Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote on Instagram. “We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

Along with Klinghoffer’s departure, the account announced, “with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.”

Frusciante first joined the rock band at 18 years old in 1988, replacing Hillel Slovak. He departed in 1992 due to personal issues and then returned from 1998 to 2009 when he was replaced by Klinghoffer. He’s appeared on some of the group’s most acclaimed albums, like 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik, 1999’s Californication, and 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

Apart from his work with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Frusciante has also released a dozen solo albums, seven EPs, and collaborated with artists like Klinghoffer, Johnny Marr, the Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the band, and ranked as No. 18 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

So far, Red Hot Chili Peppers have planned two stateside shows in 2020, at the Hangout Festival in Alabama on May 15 and at the Boston Calling fest May 22-24.

