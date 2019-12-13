Taste that 'Watermelon Sugar'! Listen to Harry Styles' new Fine Line album

Image zoom Columbia Records

It’s time to walk that Fine Line with Harry Styles. As promised, the 25-year-old’s new album is out today and available to listen.

The collection comes with 12 tracks, including his previously released hits like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up.”

The singer has been busy spreading the word about today’s music drop. He pulled double-duty on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest, where he first unveiled “Watermelon Sugar” to the world, and he more recently stepped in as guest host of The Late Late Show for James Corden. That involved performing a crosswalk concert rendition of “Watermelon Sugar” with dancers dressed as watermelons.

Fine Line also comes with songs like “Golden” (the first track), “Adore You,” “Cherry,” “Falling,” “To Be So Lonely,” and, of course, title track “Fine Line.”

After midnight on Friday morning, Styles didn’t release a major statement. He simply wrote on social media, “FINE LINE. THE ALBUM. OUT NOW.”

Listen below.

