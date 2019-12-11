The best new holiday music of 2019: Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, and many more

Image zoom Matt Stroshane/Getty Images; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Eric Liebowitz/Getty Images

’Tis the season to listen to the same 20 holiday songs on repeat until every last drop of festive cheer has drained from your body. Wait, no, that’s not right…

If you’re feeling like one more rendition of “All I Want For Christmas” will send you into a festive frenzy, EW is here to help. Lucky for you there’s an abundance of new holiday music from an eclectic mix of artists to add a little variation to your yuletide playlist this year. From new bops from the Jonas Brothers to smooth beats from Dionne Warwick, there’s a new song or album for everyone.

Check out your new playlist below, and have fun busting a move to these beats at your holiday party!

John Legend ft. Kelly Clarkson, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Mariah Carey, Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition)

Jonas Brothers, “Like It’s Christmas”

Lea Michele, “Christmas in the City”

Kacey Musgraves ft. Troye Sivan, “Glittery”

Lukas Graham, “Here (For Christmas)”

Pentatonix, The Best of Pentatonix Christmas

Idina Menzel, Christmas: A Season of Love

Alessia Cara, “Make It to Christmas”

Liam Payne, “All I Want for Christmas”

Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas

George Michael & Wham!, Last Christmas: The Soundtrack

Emily Weisband, “The Holly Jolly Truth”

Los Lobos, Llegó Navidad

Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm”

Conor Matthews, “Snowed In”

Katy Perry, “Cozy Little Christmas”

Little Mix, “One I’ve Been Missing”

Cam, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, “Christmas Valentine”

Christina Perri, “Let It Snow”

Maddie & Tae, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

Elijah Blake, “5 Gold Rings”

Brandy Clark ft. Charlie Worsham, “Merry Christmas Darling”

Andrew Bird, “Christmas Is Coming”

Jack Johnson, “New Axe”

The Regrettes ft. Dylan Minnette, “Holiday-ish”

Idina Menzel ft. Ariana Grande, “A Hand For Mrs. Claus”

Ana Gasteyer ft. Maya Rudolph, “Secret Santa”

Ne-Yo, “Just Ain’t Christmas”

Puss N Boots, “Christmas All Over Again”

