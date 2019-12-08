Rapper Juice Wrld dies at 21

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of up and coming rapper Juice Wrld on Sunday.

Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, is said to have suffered a seizure after leaving a plane in his native Chicago after a trip to California. NBC News confirmed the death with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office was due to a “medical emergency” that is as yet unknown. The death was first reported by TMZ.

Reports claim Higgins was still alive after the incident took place at Chicago Midway Airport, he was later transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Higgins made a big splash in 2018 with his song “Lucid Dreams” from his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance that climbed as high as the number two spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. In June 2018, Higgins released a two-song EP Too Soon… he dedicated to deceased rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. Two months later, he collaborated with Travis Scott on the latter’s third studio album Astroworld as a featured artist.

His popularity and talent caught the attention of Interscope Records who gave him a record deal reportedly worth millions. Earlier this year, his album Death Race For Love peaked at number one on Billboard’s 200 album chart.

Other notable collaborations include “Wasted” with Lil Uzi Vert, “In My Head” with The Chainsmokers, Benny Blanco and Hailee Steinfeld on “Graduation,” and “Fine China” with Future. His song “Hide” featuring Seezyn was featured on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Higgins won Top New Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

In March, Higgins took his show on the road as part of Nicki Minaj‘s The Nicki Wrld Tour.

Story Developing…

