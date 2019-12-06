Taylor Swift releases new song 'Christmas Tree Farm' with home video montage — watch now

Christmas came early for Swifties this year.

On Friday, Taylor Swift released a festive new song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” just in time for the holiTay season. To accompany the track, Swift also unveiled a music video full of old home movies of the pop star and her family, which you can view above.

The song pays homage to her childhood memories growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania. This isn’t the first time Swift has used home videos in a music video: She did the same for her Fearless track “The Best Day,” an ode to her mother, Andrea.

The singer-songwriter first announced the Christmas song in a hilarious video on Good Morning America on Thursday.

“Hey, I know this is pretty wild, but I’ve just written a Christmas song,” Swift said in the video. “I feel like it’s weird to just wait a year to put it out.” She then turned to her cats for their advice on if she should release the song this year or wait until next year, and as you might expect, her kitties were anything but helpful.

Swift later posted the video on her social media accounts, with the caption, “When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos ) OUT TONIGHT.”

“Christmas Tree Farm” is one of many new ventures for the singer, who also stars in this month’s film adaptation of Cats as Bombalurina. She recently released another new song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” that she wrote with famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for the film, and she also has a documentary about her life, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, making its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

