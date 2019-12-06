One Direction alums Harry Styles and Niall Horan drop new music on same night

It’s a holiday miracle for One Direction fans as former groupmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan came out with new music at the same time on Thursday.

At midnight, Styles dropped a new love song from his upcoming album Fine Line titled “Adore You,” while Horan released the breakup tune “Put a Little Love on Me” with an accompanying music video.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

“Oh, honey/I’d walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you/Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do,” Styles sings in the upbeat pop track’s chorus.

Horan, meanwhile, recently told Music Choice that “Put a Little Love on Me” is “potentially my favorite song that I’ve ever written.” He added, “I just love playing it. It was based on a breakup, of course.”

The opening verse begins, “We fight, we get high holding on to love/We came down ’cause there was nothing holding us/Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?/Is it wrong that I still don’t know my heart?”

Despite experimenting with different takes on the song, using different producers, vocals, and piano accompaniments, he ultimately settled on his initial take. The music video features Horan on the piano with a ballerina dancing along.

In October, Horan released a music video for “Nice to Meet Ya,” signaling his return to the music scene two years after his first solo album, Flicker. Styles dropped “Watermelon Sugar” in November on the same night he pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It was the second track on Fine Line, his sophomore solo album, which is set to debut on Dec. 13.

Related Content: