Taylor Swift to drop surprise Christmas song and music video

Taylor Swift is giving her fans a dose of holiday cheer.

The ME! singer announced a surprise Christmas song and music video, with the track dropping at midnight on Friday and the video arriving later in the morning on Good Morning America.

“Hey, I know this pretty wild, but I’ve just written a Christmas song,” Swift said in a video message on social media that announced the news. “I feel like it’s weird to just wait a year to put it out.”

The holiday fun continued as she then turned to her cats to ask when to put it out. “When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee,” she tweeted. “When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway.” Swift tagged the tweet with “#ChristmasTreeFarm,” though it’s unclear if that’s the name of this song.

According to the hosts of GMA, which were the first to break the story, Swift wrote the song “over the weekend,” meaning her team also would have had to record and edit the music video in less than a week. Call it a Christmas miracle.

It’s been an even more eventful week for Swift when you factor in the reveal of her Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. Swift mentioned the film amid her ongoing struggles with Scooter Braun, who gained ownership of her masters when his Ithaca Holdings purchased Swift’s record label Big Machine. The musician has been very vocal about her mission to re-record her masters, which can’t happen until the tail end of next year, but this legal hold-up clearly isn’t stopping her from releasing new music.

