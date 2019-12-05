Huey Lewis and the News announce long-awaited new album Weather, drop new single

We’ve got big news about the News — Huey Lewis and the News, that is. The band announced Thursday that their long-awaited new album, Weather, will be released Feb. 14. The album will be their first collection of new, original music since 2001’s Plan B.

The group also dropped a new single, “While We’re Young,” listeners’ second taste of the album after the new song “Her Love Is Killin’ Me” in September. Like the earlier release, “While We’re Young” harkens back to the classic, bluesy pop-rock the band released in the ’80s.

Frontman Lewis is still unable to perform due to hearing loss from Meniere’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear, which led the group to cancel all upcoming performances in 2018. (Weather was recorded before Lewis’ hearing loss forced him to stop performing.) “You’ve got to look on the bright side and stay creative,” Lewis said in a statement. “Even if I never sing again, things could always be worse. After all, I’m deaf, not dead.”

You can listen to “While We’re Young” above.

