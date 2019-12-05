Billie Eilish feels the burn in dark new music video for 'xanny'

As if she wasn’t already going through it, dealing with people outraged she hasn’t heard of Van Halen, now singer Billie Eilish has to sit through her face being used as an ashtray too.

In the new music video for “xanny,” a ballad about her choice to be drug-free, a despondent Eilish attempts to sing through plumes of smoke floating past her, and random hands sliding into frame just to put out cigarettes on her face.

The twisted visual for the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? track happens to also be Eilish’s directorial debut.

Not only has her record been one of the best-selling albums of the year, but the 17-year-old musician was just recently nominated for six Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Watch the haunting video for “xanny” above.

