Meet Maroon 5-0!

During a skit on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine went undercover as a meter man and handed out some pretty bogus parking violations to flummoxed drivers. Since parking is one of the most stressful things in Hollywood, it seemed only fair that Kimmel and Levine team up to heighten the difficulty.

Disguised as parking enforcement — complete with a hat and shades — Levine handed out parking tickets for everything from standing too close to a meter man when he’s writing out the ticket, driving a Toyota (Japanese cars trigger him apparently), to parkers taking more than 30 seconds to reach the meter and insert their coins. Luckily for the unsuspecting strangers, Levine ended the bit by handing them concert tickets to Maroon 5’s upcoming show instead of real parking fines. “Don’t hate the maid, hate the meter, pal,” the singer told one disgruntled parker before revealing his true identity and handing over the tour tickets. One lady, however, had never heard of the band and was therefore rather unimpressed with the whole situation.

Maroon 5’s tour kicks off in May in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch the clip above.

