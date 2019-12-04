Watch Celine Dion give ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now' music video a high-fashion makeover

It might’ve been dark and stormy outside, but inside Celine Dion’s home, there were only moments of gold and flashes of light.

The singer revamped her classic 1996 song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” with a new ’90s-inspired music video, below, that nods to the original. In it, she rocked four stunning looks, including python leggings and a glam iridescent dress, making us once again recognize her as one of the most stylish celebs out there. Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Good American, and Adidas are just some of the brands that Dion repped in the video, made in partnership with Instagram.

With its wacky sunglasses, patterned pumps, all-denim outfits, and chunky sneakers, the colorful collaboration also showed off how many retro trends are now making a comeback. Dion even revisited a throwback photo of herself in a very ’90s outfit: big hair, puffy jean jacket, and huge earrings.

Written by Jim Steinman, the song was first released by the girl group Pandora’s Box in 1989, but Dion’s version was the most successful. Her rendition of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became certified platinum in the U.K. and the U.S. In the original music video, Celine was haunted by a deceased lover — we think we like the fashion-forward update better.

The Canadian diva recently released her album Courage on Nov. 15. Dion’s 12th English-language album, it featured collaborations with the likes of Sia and Sam Smith.

