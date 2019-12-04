Lady Gaga returning to Super Bowl (sort of) for Miami concert

Following her record-breaking 2017 halftime show, Lady Gaga is returning to the Super Bowl… sort of.

The Oscar-winning pop star will headline AT&T TV’s annual Super Saturday Night concert in Miami on Feb. 1, marking the recurring event’s 10th anniversary one day before the upcoming Super Bowl.

Gaga will perform her set — which will be live-streamed via It’s On AT&T’s Twitter account — from the city’s Meridian at Island Gardens venue, joining the ranks of past event performers Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, and Run the Jewels.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl,” Gaga said of the performance in a press release.”[I’m] very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!”

Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl halftime show performance became the most-viewed in history at the time, drawing 118 million viewers and 150 million unique views across the NFL’s digital platforms, including NFL.com, NFL Mobile, Twitter, YouTube, and Giphy.

A set list for Gaga’s latest concert has yet to be announced, though fans are already speculating that the singer-songwriter could debut new material from her forthcoming album at the show. Gaga previously told EW she’d “started writing” her next LP back in 2017. Since then, she has reportedly hit the studio with techno producer Boys Noize, her Joanne collaborator BloodPop, and electronic musician Sophie. “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

Tickets for Gaga’s Super Saturday Night concert are on sale here beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Related content: