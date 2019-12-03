Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade

And Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' was the most-streamed track of the 2010s.
Get out the champagne, Papi. Drake has been crowned Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade. The self-proclaimed 6 God led with more than 28 billion global streams in the 2010s, ahead of artists like Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem. Drake has now gone back-to-back with Spotify honors, having been named the most-streamed artist of 2018.
Drake almost hit No. 1 in two decade categories. His 2016 single “One Dance” came in behind Sheeran’s “Shape of You” as the most-streamed track of the 2010s. “Shape of You” scored Sheeran his first No. 1 track on the Billboard charts back in early 2017 and remained on the charts for more than a year, which is exponentially more staying power than Anthony Scaramucci had that year. (Remember him? Are you sure?)
Grande was named the most-streamed female artist of the decade, a run that finished strong with the album drops Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).
Looking at the past year, Billie Eilish had the most-streamed album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?) and second-most-streamed song (“Bad Guy”), and was the second-most-streamed artist. Post Malone finished as the most-streamed artist of the year. He also had the second-most-streamed album (Hollywood’s Bleeding) and the third-most-streamed song (“Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee).
In non-musical news, the year’s most-streamed podcast genre was comedy, taking the crown from crime and mystery.
See Spotify’s full 2010s and 2019 lists below.
2010-2019 (Global)
Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Ariana Grande
- Eminem
Most-Streamed Female Artists of the Decade
- Ariana Grande
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
- Sia
- Beyoncé
Most-Streamed Male Artists of the Decade
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Eminem
- The Weeknd
Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade
- “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
- “One Dance” — Drake, Kyla, WizKid
- “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” — 21 Savage, Post Malone
- “Closer” — Halsey, The Chainsmokers
- “Thinking out Loud” — Ed Sheeran
2019 (Global)
Most-Streamed Artists
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Ed Sheeran
- Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Albums
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Most-Streamed Tracks
- “Señorita” — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road — Remix” — Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Most-Streamed Female Artists
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey
Most-Streamed Male Artists
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Bad Bunny
- Khalid
- J Balvin
Most-Streamed Podcasts
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- The Misfits Podcast
Most-Streamed Podcast Genres
- Comedy
- Society & Culture
- True Crime
- News
- Health & Fitness
2019 (U.S.)
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
- Post Malone
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Khalid
U.S. Most-Streamed Female Artists
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Halsey
- Cardi B
U.S. Most-Streamed Male Artists
- Post Malone
- Drake
- Khalid
- Juice WRLD
- XXXTentacion
U.S. Most-Streamed Tracks
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “Wow” — Post Malone
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Middle Child” — J. Cole
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
- Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
- Free Spirit — Khalid
Related content:
Comments