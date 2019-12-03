Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade

Image zoom Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Get out the champagne, Papi. Drake has been crowned Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade. The self-proclaimed 6 God led with more than 28 billion global streams in the 2010s, ahead of artists like Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem. Drake has now gone back-to-back with Spotify honors, having been named the most-streamed artist of 2018.

Drake almost hit No. 1 in two decade categories. His 2016 single “One Dance” came in behind Sheeran’s “Shape of You” as the most-streamed track of the 2010s. “Shape of You” scored Sheeran his first No. 1 track on the Billboard charts back in early 2017 and remained on the charts for more than a year, which is exponentially more staying power than Anthony Scaramucci had that year. (Remember him? Are you sure?)

Grande was named the most-streamed female artist of the decade, a run that finished strong with the album drops Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

Looking at the past year, Billie Eilish had the most-streamed album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?) and second-most-streamed song (“Bad Guy”), and was the second-most-streamed artist. Post Malone finished as the most-streamed artist of the year. He also had the second-most-streamed album (Hollywood’s Bleeding) and the third-most-streamed song (“Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee).

In non-musical news, the year’s most-streamed podcast genre was comedy, taking the crown from crime and mystery.

See Spotify’s full 2010s and 2019 lists below.

2010-2019 (Global)

Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Ariana Grande Eminem

Most-Streamed Female Artists of the Decade

Ariana Grande Rihanna Taylor Swift Sia Beyoncé

Most-Streamed Male Artists of the Decade

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Eminem The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran “One Dance” — Drake, Kyla, WizKid “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” — 21 Savage, Post Malone “Closer” — Halsey, The Chainsmokers “Thinking out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

2019 (Global)

Most-Streamed Artists

Post Malone Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Ed Sheeran Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Most-Streamed Tracks

“Señorita” — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish “Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande “Old Town Road — Remix” — Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most-Streamed Female Artists

Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Taylor Swift Camila Cabello Halsey

Most-Streamed Male Artists

Post Malone Ed Sheeran Bad Bunny Khalid J Balvin

Most-Streamed Podcasts

The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark Gemischtes Hack Fest & Flauschig The Misfits Podcast

Most-Streamed Podcast Genres

Comedy Society & Culture True Crime News Health & Fitness

2019 (U.S.)

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Post Malone Drake Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Khalid

U.S. Most-Streamed Female Artists

Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Taylor Swift Halsey Cardi B

U.S. Most-Streamed Male Artists

Post Malone Drake Khalid Juice WRLD XXXTentacion

U.S. Most-Streamed Tracks

“Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee “Wow” — Post Malone “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande “Middle Child” — J. Cole “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone Free Spirit — Khalid

