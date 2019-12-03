Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade

And Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' was the most-streamed track of the 2010s.

By Omar Sanchez
December 03, 2019 at 12:01 AM EST
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Get out the champagne, Papi. Drake has been crowned Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade. The self-proclaimed 6 God led with more than 28 billion global streams in the 2010s, ahead of artists like Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem. Drake has now gone back-to-back with Spotify honors, having been named the most-streamed artist of 2018.

Drake almost hit No. 1 in two decade categories. His 2016 single “One Dance” came in behind Sheeran’s “Shape of You” as the most-streamed track of the 2010s. “Shape of You” scored Sheeran his first No. 1 track on the Billboard charts back in early 2017 and remained on the charts for more than a year, which is exponentially more staying power than Anthony Scaramucci had that year. (Remember him? Are you sure?)

Grande was named the most-streamed female artist of the decade, a run that finished strong with the album drops Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

Looking at the past year, Billie Eilish had the most-streamed album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?) and second-most-streamed song (“Bad Guy”), and was the second-most-streamed artist. Post Malone finished as the most-streamed artist of the year. He also had the second-most-streamed album (Hollywood’s Bleeding) and the third-most-streamed song (“Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee).

In non-musical news, the year’s most-streamed podcast genre was comedy, taking the crown from crime and mystery.

See Spotify’s full 2010s and 2019 lists below.

2010-2019 (Global)

Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade

  1. Drake
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. Post Malone
  4. Ariana Grande
  5. Eminem

Most-Streamed Female Artists of the Decade

  1. Ariana Grande
  2. Rihanna
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Sia
  5. Beyoncé

Most-Streamed Male Artists of the Decade

  1. Drake
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. Post Malone
  4. Eminem
  5. The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade

  1. “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
  2. “One Dance” — Drake, Kyla, WizKid
  3. “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” — 21 Savage, Post Malone
  4. “Closer” — Halsey, The Chainsmokers
  5. “Thinking out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

2019 (Global)

Most-Streamed Artists

  1. Post Malone
  2. Billie Eilish
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Ed Sheeran
  5. Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums

  1. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
  2. Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
  3. Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
  4. No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
  5. Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Most-Streamed Tracks

  1. “Señorita” — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  2. “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  3. “Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee
  4. “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  5. “Old Town Road — Remix” — Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most-Streamed Female Artists

  1. Billie Eilish
  2. Ariana Grande
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Camila Cabello
  5. Halsey

Most-Streamed Male Artists

  1. Post Malone
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. Bad Bunny
  4. Khalid
  5. J Balvin

Most-Streamed Podcasts

  1. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
  2. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  3. Gemischtes Hack
  4. Fest & Flauschig
  5. The Misfits Podcast

Most-Streamed Podcast Genres

  1. Comedy
  2. Society & Culture
  3. True Crime
  4. News
  5. Health & Fitness

2019 (U.S.)

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

  1. Post Malone
  2. Drake
  3. Billie Eilish
  4. Ariana Grande
  5. Khalid

U.S. Most-Streamed Female Artists

  1. Billie Eilish
  2. Ariana Grande
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Halsey
  5. Cardi B

U.S. Most-Streamed Male Artists

  1. Post Malone
  2. Drake
  3. Khalid
  4. Juice WRLD
  5. XXXTentacion

U.S. Most-Streamed Tracks

  1. “Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee
  2. “Wow” — Post Malone
  3. “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  4. “Middle Child” — J. Cole
  5. “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

  1. Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
  2. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
  3. Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
  4. Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
  5. Free Spirit — Khalid

