It’s Katy Perry‘s Christmas, and we’re just livin’ in it. The singer released a new music video for her holiday track, “Cozy Little Christmas,” on Monday.

Perry and Santa get a little frisky in the sunny video to celebrate Christmas, with the songstress crooning about being grateful for the most important things in life. They lounge by the pool, drink hot cocoa, and have a dance party, all in the company of classic Christmas movie characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Snow Miser. At one point, she and shirtless Santa enjoy a massage from Rudolph himself — it’s truly a sight to behold.

Although “Cozy Little Christmas” was released last year, Perry spruced it up with the music video as part of her 25 Days of Christmas advent calendar. She recently also debuted three new singles: “Harleys in Hawaii,” “Small Talk,” and “Never Really Over.” Fans are speculating that the singles mean Perry is gearing up for a new album, but the pop star has yet to confirm anything.

“I haven’t really committed to calling anything an album or making an album. I’ve never been able to just put out songs, one after the other,” she previously told the Zach Sang Show in July. “Every song gets their own little moment, it gets its spotlight, it gets a visual…. if there’s demand for a full body of work, we’ll see.”

Related content: