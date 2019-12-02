These best-selling Bose headphones are at their lowest price ever right now

Sometimes you just need to escape into your own head for a bit. And that’s where a good pair of headphones come in — be it at work, at play, on a plane, or anywhere in between.

Bose, one of the most popular brands on the market, is known for its noise-canceling technology and sound quality (so you can block out annoyances and hear your favorite songs the way they were meant to be heard). But high-quality headphones can get expensive, so thankfully Amazon is offering Cyber Monday discounts on three pairs of Bose Headphones — including a model that’s never been this cheap before. Scroll down to find out why you should shop them.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Noise-Canceling Headphones





The Bose Quiet Comfort Noise-Canceling Headphones are an industry favorite for a reason. The best-sellers offer three levels of noise cancellation so you can focus on how good your music sounds instead. Plus, they’re Alexa-enabled and come with Bluetooth pairing, as well as personalized settings that can all be accessed through the Bose Connect app. And right now, they’re 20 percent off — the lowest price this colorway has ever been on Amazon.

Bose Quiet Comfort 25 Acoustic Noise-Canceling Headphones

The Bose Quiet Comfort 25 Headphones are ideal for anyone with an iPhone. The Apple compatible noise-canceling headphones come with both a remote and mic, compatible with iPhones, iPads, and iPods. Although they deliver powerful sound, they’re lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Bose Soundsport Free Truly Wireless Headphones

For those looking to listen to music or podcasts on the go, the Truly Wireless Sport Headphones offer the most freedom. The tiny headphones pack a major punch with powerful sound quality and five hours of play time per charge. The earbuds are sweat and weather resistant, with three different pairs of StayHear+ Sport tips to fit different ear shapes. And don’t worry about losing a bud — the headphones also come with Bose Connect App’s “Find My Buds” feature.

