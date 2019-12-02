Alanis Morissette announces Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour dates

Alanis Morissette is hitting the road.

On Monday, the singer announced a 31-date tour in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. Kicking off in Portland, Oregon in early June and winding down in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of July, the anniversary tour also brings along special guest stars Garbage and Liz Phair for the ride.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Alanis is going on tour this summer to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill with special guest @garbage & also appearing @PhizLair! Presales start 12/12 at 11am local time. Get more info here. #JLP25 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 2, 2019

The Live Nation-produced tour follows the launch of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by and featuring Morissette’s music, which officially opens at the Broadhurst Theater in New York on Thursday.

Image zoom Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty Images

Presales for the concerts begin on Dec. 10, with tickets going on sale to the general public beginning Dec. 13.

See the full list of tour dates below:

June 2, 2020: Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 3, 2020: Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

June 5, 2020: Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

June 7, 2020: Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 9, 2020: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

June 10, 2020: Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12, 2020: Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13, 2020: Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

June 14, 2020: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18, 2020: West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20, 2020: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21, 2020: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

June 23, 2020: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26, 2020: Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27, 2020: Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

June 28, 2020: Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

July 01, 2020: Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 02, 2020: Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 03, 2020: Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 06, 2020: Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 08, 2020: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 09, 2020: Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

July 11, 2020: Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 16, 2020: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17, 2020: Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18, 2020: Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21, 2020: Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23, 2020: Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 24, 2020: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 25, 2020: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

