Alanis Morissette announces Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour dates

Alanis Morissette is hitting the road.
On Monday, the singer announced a 31-date tour in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. Kicking off in Portland, Oregon in early June and winding down in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of July, the anniversary tour also brings along special guest stars Garbage and Liz Phair for the ride.
The Live Nation-produced tour follows the launch of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by and featuring Morissette’s music, which officially opens at the Broadhurst Theater in New York on Thursday.
Presales for the concerts begin on Dec. 10, with tickets going on sale to the general public beginning Dec. 13.
See the full list of tour dates below:
June 2, 2020: Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 3, 2020: Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
June 5, 2020: Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
June 7, 2020: Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
June 9, 2020: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
June 10, 2020: Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12, 2020: Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13, 2020: Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
June 14, 2020: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18, 2020: West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20, 2020: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21, 2020: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
June 23, 2020: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26, 2020: Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27, 2020: Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
June 28, 2020: Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
July 01, 2020: Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 02, 2020: Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 03, 2020: Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 06, 2020: Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 08, 2020: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 09, 2020: Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center
July 11, 2020: Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
July 16, 2020: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17, 2020: Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18, 2020: Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21, 2020: Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23, 2020: Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
July 24, 2020: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 25, 2020: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Related content:
Comments