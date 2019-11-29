Hear The Weeknd's new '80s-sounding bop 'Blinding Lights'

The Weeknd is back with another new single — and this one’s gonna make you want to dance.

On Friday, the singer dropped “Blinding Lights,” the second single from his upcoming sixth studio album. The ’80s-sounding disco song — which was first heard featuring in a new Mercedes-Benz ad — follows the release of the sexy, pulsing ‘Heartless’ earlier in the week. The upcoming album will be the first solo recored from the Grammy-winning artist since the release of My Dear Melancholy last year.

The new single hears The Weeknd sing about his desire for another over an uptempo dance beat. “No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch,” he sings. “I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night/Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust.”

It’s a busy time for the singer, who can next be seen in the Safdie brothers’ new movie Uncut Gems when it hits theaters Dec. 13.

Listen to the new song above.

