Lana Del Rey and Kacey Musgraves are here with the holiday cheer.

The singers have teamed up for a cover of the classic yuletide favorite “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Del Rey joins the country singer on the tune which appears on the soundtrack to Musgraves’ new Amazon Prime Video special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show — available now on the streaming service.

Musgraves first song from the special, “Glittery” premiered on Fallon earlier this month. The special is also sprinkled with traditional Christmas songs like “Let it Snow” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” both of which she covered on her 2016 album, “A Very Kacey Christmas” with a added modern twist.

Del Rey isn’t the only one feeling festive. The variety event — Amazon’s first Christmas special — also features appearances from Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, and more festive friends, while Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy narrates. Musgraves’ grandma also pops by. Other guests include Fred Armisen and James Corden, and the Radio City Rockettes will be there to assist Musgraves on “Ribbons and Bows” — the original song from her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is available to stream now on Amazon Prime. Watch the video above.

Related content: