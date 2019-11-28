'Wait a Minute!' The Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The cat’s out of the bag, as they say.

This week, The Pussycat Dolls announced a limited U.K. reunion tour that will reunite Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt.

“I am very excited to share that we are back, baby!” Scherzinger, who serves as a judge The Masked Singer, tweeted on Thursday. “The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?!”

The group, behind songs like “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up,” revealed a number of dates for the U.K. tour that first starts in Dublin on April 5, 2020 and finishes in London on the following April 17.

I am very excited to share that we are back, baby! 😻 The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?! 🙌🏽🎶🤸🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fuwtunNmzf — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) November 28, 2019

“Get your tickets and come see us on tour!!” Sutta tweeted, as Roberts shared in the excitement with, “We goin on tour ya’ll!!!!”

We’re back!! Get your tickets and come see us on tour!! I’m so excited!! #PCDreunion 💕 pic.twitter.com/iMswBJliza — Jessica Sutta (@JSutta) November 28, 2019

The Pussycat Dolls began as a burlesque dance troupe that evolved into an all-female singing group through a record deal with Interscope in 2003. They disbanded in 2010 after releasing two albums.

Another girl group, the Spice Girls, recently reunited for a reunion tour that also hit the U.K. for a limited run. As to why the Pussycats are heading to the site of Big Ben, the answer likely lies in Roberts’ answer to the BBC. “L.A. was our home, but the U.K. was our second home because the British just scooped us up,” she said. “So, our lives ended up here as well, some of us, so the fans have just been holding on strong with wanting this reunion and our biggest fanbase is over here.”

“It’s been a few years in the making,” Wyatt added. “But I think ultimately there’s some unfinished business with The Pussycat Dolls.”

