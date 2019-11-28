Madonna's 'overwhelming pain' forces three concert cancellations

Madonna is cha-cha-cha-ing her way to recovery after canceling three concerts on her Madame X tour.

The 61-year-old icon asked fans for forgiveness for the “unexpected turn of events” in an Instagram post Wednesday upon revealing her medical team had advised her to drop a trio of upcoming dates in Boston from the intimate theater tour’s schedule.

“Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me,” Madonna wrote, referencing nixed dates that would have ran Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theater. “But the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you.”

Madonna did not specify the source of her pain, though earlier this week she posted an Instagram video of herself taking an ice bath as a remedy for “multiple injuries.” Prior to this week’s announcement, the Material Girl postponed an October Madame X tour date in Brooklyn due to knee problems.

Madonna’s worldwide Madame X tour supports her most recent album, Madame X, her 14th overall studio album that became her ninth No. 1 album in the United States upon its debut in June.T o date, she has released several music videos for tracks from the LP, including the dance-heavy “Medellín” video (featuring Colombian superstar Maluma), the “God Control” clip, which chronicles the effects of mass shootings, and “Dark Ballet,” which stars rapper Mykki Blanco as Joan of Arc.

The Madame X tour will continue Dec. 7 in Philadelphia, before a final round of domestic dates in Miami.

