Kanye West drops 'Closed on Sunday' music video with Kim Kardashian and family

For Thanksgiving Day, Kanye West brought wife Kim Kardashian-West and their family together for the holiday… in a music video.

Thursday saw the release of the rapper’s “Closed on Sunday” music video, featuring cameos from Kardashian, their children, his mother-in-law Kris Kenner, and sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian.

It’s the fourth track off the Jesus Is King album, which is West’s big salute to God and himself. “I feel that God is using me and using the choir and using my family to show off,” he once proclaimed. As it happens, West shows off his family in “Closed for Sunday.”

West’s gospel choir also makes an appearance, as they do on the various other album tracks. With all the heavy-duty off-road militarized vehicles and that fabulous coat from the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, we’re getting serious American Horror Story: Apocalypse vibes.

Despite the constant free Chick-fil-A promotion in the song’s lyrics, there’s a surprising lack of Chick-fil-A in the music video. Given the company’s track record in financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, we’re not complaining.

