The Weeknd is back to his debaucherous ways with new song 'Heartless'

The Weeknd has become a household name of pop-R&B music that gets the whole family up and moving, like “Can’t Feel My Face” and “I Feel It Coming.” But his new single “Heartless” certainly isn’t the type of tune one would play out loud when home for the holidays, or catch Kelly Clarkson covering on her daytime talk show.

The pulsing song is a throwback to the singer’s early days, when he was making the three mixtapes that comprised his first album Trilogy, writing songs that painted a vivid, explicit picture of the sex, drugs, and rock and roll lifestyle he was living.

Likely written about the time between his breakup with Selena Gomez in Oct. 2017 and reunion with longtime partner Bella Hadid in spring 2018, The Weeknd starts the song with “Never need a bitch, I’m what a bitch needs,” and builds to a chorus where he states, “I’m back to my ways cause I’m heartless.”

The singer switches tones in the bridge to sing “I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life.” He and Hadid have been on and off since 2015, with the longest they’ve been apart being the period he was dating Gomez.

“Heartless” is the first single off The Weeknd’s upcoming sixth studio album. He can also be seen in the upcoming film Uncut Gems, out Dec. 13.

Listen to “Heartless” above.

