Carly Rae Jepsen becomes queen of NPR Tiny Desk concerts

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen is the latest artist to stop by the NPR offices in Washington, D.C., to perform in their famed Tiny Desk concert series.

Choosing to sing three songs from her newest album Dedicated, Jepsen first charmed the captivated audience with her sunny single “Now That I Found You” before spicing things up with “Want You in My Room,” which she described as a “very come hither song.”

The “Call Me Maybe” singer avoided performing any of her older songs, or new B-sides, though she famously wrote “about 200 songs” in the lead up to Dedicated and her critically adored 2015 album E•MO•TION, as she told EW in May.

Instead, Jepsen ended the set with her bouncy love ballad “The Sound,” helping convince viewers she’s the queen of Tiny Desk Concerts that her eager fans are bound to claim she is in her Instagram comments.

Watch the video above to see Jepsen’s performance.

