K-pop singer and actress Goo Hara dies at 28

K-pop star Goo Hara has passed away at the age of 28. Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul, Korea on Sunday, the Gangnam Police Department confirmed according to multiple media reports. Before the singer and actress died, she posted a selfie on Instagram with a caption that simply read, “Goodnight.”

Hara was a member of the popular K-Pop group Kara, who made their big debut in 2007 with the album The First Blooming. In 2015, Hara made the leap to solo artist with the release of her EP “Alohara (Can You Feel It?)”. She also had an active career in acting, with a mix of traditional and reality roles for film and television.

An investigation into her death is currently underway, according to The Guardian.

Hara had been hospitalized in May after being found unconscious at her home. She was said to be struggling with an ex-boyfriend who was threatening to release sexually explicit content of her, as well as being dropped by her agency. He was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for the offense, according to South China Morning Post.

Things were up and up as of late, however. She signed with a top talent management firm in June and she released the new single “Midnight Queen” on Nov. 13.

Hara was good friends with fellow K-pop singer Sulli, who committed suicide in October at the age of 25.

