Scooter Braun pleads for 'resolution' to Taylor Swift saga after receiving death threats

Image zoom John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Scooter Braun is ready to talk to Taylor Swift. In the six months since his business Ithaca Holdings purchased Swift’s record label Big Machine, giving him ownership of all her master recordings prior to her current Lover album, the businessman has (by his own admission) not offered one public statement about the matter even as Swift has spoken publicly about her displeasure over his handling of the ownership of her masters. That changed this week. One day after breaking his silence about the matter at an entertainment industry conference, Braun posted a long note on Instagram claiming that his family had received death threats and pleading for a resolution to their conflict.

“Since your public statement last week there have been multiple death threats against my family,” Braun wrote. He ended the post with a screenshot of a threatening message someone had sent him.

Braun claims that Swift’s big public post last week, in which she told her fans that his company was preventing her from playing old songs in a retrospective performance at the American Music Awards this Sunday or using them in a Netflix documentary about her life, represented a breakdown in negotiations between her team and Big Machine. He wants official communication to resume.

“As the world now knows you can and should perform any song you like at the AMAs,” Braun wrote in the post. “I have never and would never say otherwise. You do not need anyone’s permission to do so legally but I am stating it here clearly and publicly so there is no more debate and confusion. Moving forward I would like to find a resolution.”

Read the full note above. Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

