Sam Hunt tweeted an apology for driving while intoxicated after his arrest on DUI and open container charges Thursday.

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” the “Body Like a Back Road” singer wrote. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

Hunt was arrested in Nashville early Thursday morning after police responded to a report of a car driving the wrong way on a parkway. Police said they found the singer swerving in and out of his lane, with bloodshot eyes, “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage,” and two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat. (Hunt reportedly also tried to give them his credit card and passport instead of his license.) He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possessing an open container, and released on bond later that morning.

In October, Hunt released his first single in over a year, “Kinfolks.” He is reportedly at work on his second studio album, for an early 2020 release.

