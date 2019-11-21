Selena Gomez releases trailer teasing new album, announces release date

Look at her now, because Selena Gomez has a new album coming out!

Gomez hinted at some big news on her Instagram account Wednesday night with a montage of black-and-white self-portraits. But the “Lose You to Love Me” singer did not leave her fans in the dark for too long, revealing via Instagram Thursday that the “exciting thing coming” was the official release date of her next album on Jan. 10, 2020. While fans have been referring to the new LP as “SG2,” the official title for the album, which is actually her third, hasn’t been released yet (a press release from Interscope Records and Universal Music says it “will be revealed soon”). If Gomez’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 is any indication, this may be her most anticipated music venture yet.

Back in June, Gomez told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she had mostly completed her long-awaited album.

“I’m just relieved,” the Gomez said. “It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that, how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna feel good about what I was saying? So, I just kept going and I’m relieved.”

Fans may recall some of those “huge moments” in Gomez’s personal life, including seeking treatment following an emotional breakdown. After taking some time with family and producing projects of meaning to the artist like Netflix’s Undocumented, the songstress came back ready to release new music.

Gomez foreshadowed on The Tonight Show a compilation with “a strong sense of pop” mixed with “electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar.”

“It all hits different places that I feel is my lane for music,” she said.

Selenators can prepare for the new year by pre-ordering the 13-track record on Apple Music or Spotify. Before then, though, Gomez will be performing at the 2019 American Music Awards this Sunday, marking her first TV performance in two years.

